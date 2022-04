SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are working a business fire Wednesday morning in Suffolk.

It’s in the 300 block of Moore Avenue, near Pinner Street. The call came in at 7:47 a.m.

A photo from Suffolk Fire & Rescue shows smoke coming from Celadon DP.

No other information has been shared, but a second alarm has been called, firefighters say.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.