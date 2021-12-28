Bullets fired into occupied home on Dutchess Way in Suffolk; no injuries reported

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after someone fired several rounds into a home in Dutchess Way in Suffolk on Monday night.

Police said two adults were home at the time, and the 911 call came just after 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of Dutchess Way. off Shoulders Hill Road about a half mile north of Nansemond Parkway.

It’s unclear if the home was targeted or if these were stray bullets, however police are still investigating.