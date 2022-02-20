Brushfire in Suffolk burns through field threatening nearby houses

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday afternoon, a brushfire pushed through a field in Suffolk threatening nearby houses and structures.

According to city officials, the fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. in a field in the 6700 Block of Whaleyville Boulevard. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and a fast-moving fire in the field.

A nearby fence and shed were on fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 5:15 p.m. and ensure that it did not spread to neighboring houses.

6700 Block of Whaleyville Blvd fire (photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Officials determined that three acres of land, a fence and a 10×10 shed were all damaged in the fire.

No injuries were reported.