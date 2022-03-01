Brush fire covers 5 acres in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported after a brush fire in Suffolk Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the 8600 block of Gates Road Tuesday around 12:45 p.m.
The first unit arrived around 1:05 p.m. and found the fire covering about five acres of a field.
The blaze also threatened a detached garage in the area but did not cause any damage. The fire was marked under control at 2:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Officials believe the fire was accidental.
The brush fire in Suffolk broke out shortly before another unrelated one in southern Chesapeake. That fire took crews several hours to bring under control.
