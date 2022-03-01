Brush fire covers 5 acres in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported after a brush fire in Suffolk Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 8600 block of Gates Road Tuesday around 12:45 p.m.

The first unit arrived around 1:05 p.m. and found the fire covering about five acres of a field.

The blaze also threatened a detached garage in the area but did not cause any damage. The fire was marked under control at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials believe the fire was accidental.

Brush fire on Gates Road in Suffolk March 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The brush fire in Suffolk broke out shortly before another unrelated one in southern Chesapeake. That fire took crews several hours to bring under control.