Brush fire closes westbound US 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A brush fire closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 58 in Suffolk Friday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m., all west lanes of the City of Suffolk near Ramp Intersection were closed. The fire was about 2.6 miles north of U.S. 460 in Suffolk.

An image showed at least two police cars and fire-rescue vehicles at the scene, with traffic backed up behind it.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.