SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in western Suffolk will soon need to find a new route to avoid an ongoing construction project.

Elwood Road, off of Route 58, will close in early June so the bridge over Kingsale Road can be replaced. Although preliminary work began in late April, the project isn’t expected to be completed until spring 2023.

Officials say the current bridge does not allow emergency vehicles or farm equipment to cross because it is ‘structurally and geometrically deficient.’

Elwood Road Bridge (Rte. 613) over Kingsale Swamp (photo: City of Suffolk)

The new bridge will be made out of ‘prestressed concrete piles and a voided slab span.’

It is expected to last more than seven decades.