Boy found shot on Wilson Street in Suffolk Monday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a boy was shot and injured Monday night.

Police responded to a call about a shooting victim around 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Wilson Street.

The boy received emergency medical treatment at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police did not specify his age, referring to him only as a “juvenile male.”