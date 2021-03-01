Boy found shot on Wilson Street in Suffolk Monday night

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a boy was shot and injured Monday night.

Police responded to a call about a shooting victim around 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Wilson Street.

The boy received emergency medical treatment at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police did not specify his age, referring to him only as a “juvenile male.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10