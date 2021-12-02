Boy shot, injured on Wellons Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a boy was shot and injured Thursday night.
Police said they received a call just before 7 p.m. reporting a juvenile male in the 100 block of Wellons Street had sustained a gunshot wound.
His injury was not considered life-threatening. He was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue and then taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police didn’t give information about the boy’s age or the circumstances of the shooting.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
