Boy shot, injured on Wellons Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a boy was shot and injured Thursday night.

Police said they received a call just before 7 p.m. reporting a juvenile male in the 100 block of Wellons Street had sustained a gunshot wound.

His injury was not considered life-threatening. He was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue and then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police didn’t give information about the boy’s age or the circumstances of the shooting.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

