SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A boy was injured in a shooting in Suffolk Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to the 2200 block of East Washington Street at Hoffler Apartments around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A boy whose age wasn’t released was shot in the arm and treated on scene by first responders. He was then taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Several vehicles and an apartment were also hit by gunfire, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.