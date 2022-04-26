SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A boy was injured in a shooting in Suffolk Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to the 2200 block of East Washington Street at Hoffler Apartments around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A boy whose age wasn’t released was shot in the arm and treated on scene by first responders. He was then taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Several vehicles and an apartment were also hit by gunfire, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 