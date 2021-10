No injuries were reported after a box truck overturned on Route 58 in Suffolk on Friday morning.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A box truck overturned on Route 58 in Suffolk on Friday morning.

It happened in the 6000 block of Route 58 just before 8:45 a.m., police said. The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

As of 9:20 a.m., westbound lanes in the area were closed but westbound traffic was being diverted on the shoulder. One eastbound lane was also closed.

The lane closures were expected to remain for several hours. The crash is still under investigation.