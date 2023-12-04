SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Help is on the way for the Southside and the Peninsula. The Bon Secours Care-A-Van is offering free general medical care to uninsured adults and children.

The program is set to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the East Suffolk Recreation Center located at 138 S. 6th St.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Suffolk, the program will continue on a monthly basis.

Services include routine evaluation and treatment of common acute illnesses including:

Gastritis and heart burn

Minor skin rashes

Minor musculoskeletal pains

Respiratory infections

Urinary tract and bladder infections

Headaches, ear aches, and pink eye

Chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension

Additionally, the Care-A-Van also offers sports physicals, children’s health insurance enrollment, and health education services. Medical conditions that are beyond the team’s scope of care are referred to another care setting.

Appointment are mandatory and must be scheduled in advance. To schedule an appointment call 757-889–5121 or email Takeirah_Martin@bshsi.org.

For more information about the Care-A-Van click here or call 757-889-CARE.