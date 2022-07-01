SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Bon Secours will be offering free medical services to Suffolk residents through their Care-a-Van initiative on select days in July.
The Bon Secour’s Care-A-Van program provides free medical care to uninsured children and adults in Hampton Roads.
Whether you live on the southside or the peninsula, you can visit the Care-A-Van for a number of medical issues, including routine evaluations.
A number of common illnesses will also be treated, including:
- Gastritis and heartburn
- Minor skin rashes
- Minor musculoskeletal pains
- Respiratory infections
- Urinary tract and bladder infections
- Headaches, ear aches, and pink eye
- Chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension
The Care-A-Van also offers children’s health insurance enrollment, sports physicals, and health education services.
Any medical conditions that the Care-A-Van staff is unable to handle will be referred to another treatment care setting.
Bon Secours Care-A-Van Details:
Dates: July 6 and July 20
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Location: East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 S. 6th Street, Suffolk Va. 23434
For more information, please visit Bon Secour’s Care-A-Van page or call 757-889-CARE(2273)