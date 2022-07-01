SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Bon Secours will be offering free medical services to Suffolk residents through their Care-a-Van initiative on select days in July.

The Bon Secour’s Care-A-Van program provides free medical care to uninsured children and adults in Hampton Roads.

Whether you live on the southside or the peninsula, you can visit the Care-A-Van for a number of medical issues, including routine evaluations.

A number of common illnesses will also be treated, including:

  • Gastritis and heartburn
  • Minor skin rashes
  • Minor musculoskeletal pains
  • Respiratory infections
  • Urinary tract and bladder infections
  • Headaches, ear aches, and pink eye
  • Chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension

The Care-A-Van also offers children’s health insurance enrollment, sports physicals, and health education services.

Any medical conditions that the Care-A-Van staff is unable to handle will be referred to another treatment care setting.

Bon Secours Care-A-Van Details:

Dates: July 6 and July 20
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Location: East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 S. 6th Street, Suffolk Va. 23434

For more information, please visit Bon Secour’s Care-A-Van page or call 757-889-CARE(2273)