SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Bon Secours will be offering free medical services to Suffolk residents through their Care-a-Van initiative on select days in July.

The Bon Secour’s Care-A-Van program provides free medical care to uninsured children and adults in Hampton Roads.

Whether you live on the southside or the peninsula, you can visit the Care-A-Van for a number of medical issues, including routine evaluations.

A number of common illnesses will also be treated, including:

Gastritis and heartburn

Minor skin rashes

Minor musculoskeletal pains

Respiratory infections

Urinary tract and bladder infections

Headaches, ear aches, and pink eye

Chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension

The Care-A-Van also offers children’s health insurance enrollment, sports physicals, and health education services.

Any medical conditions that the Care-A-Van staff is unable to handle will be referred to another treatment care setting.

Bon Secours Care-A-Van Details:

Dates: July 6 and July 20

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 S. 6th Street, Suffolk Va. 23434

For more information, please visit Bon Secour’s Care-A-Van page or call 757-889-CARE(2273)