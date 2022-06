SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Seven people were rescued after their boat hit bottom over the weekend near the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the incident at 1:40 p.m. Saturday and rescued the seven passengers, who weren’t injured.

Suffolk firefighters later moved the boat, which was damaged and inundated with water during a thunderstorm on Sunday, out of the channel and marked it to prevent other boaters from hitting it.