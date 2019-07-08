Blue Bell offers ice cream party at ribbon cutting for new Suffolk facility

SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Blue Bell Ice Cream is hosting a ribbon cutting for its new facility here in Suffolk.

The new 14,000 square-foot distribution branch was built recently and to celebrate its completion, Blue Bell announced a ribbon cutting.

The event will be held at 100 Industrial Drive at 10:30 a.m. on July 10 where guests will be treated to an ice cream party and a tour of the new building.

“The city of Suffolk is a very welcoming community. We are happy to have a permanent home that allows us to distribute our products throughout the Hampton Roads area,” said branch Manager Mark Comer.

The new distribution location features a cold storage freezer, a dry storage warehouse, and an office area.