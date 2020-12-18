Billing cycle to be shortened for December and January with Suffolk Public Utilities

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Department of Public Utilities announced Friday that it will be sending out the December and January utility bills on a shorter, modified billing schedule.

According to a statement released by the city, for both months customers will receive bills that are “approximately 21 days apart instead of the more typical 30 days apart.”

City officials say the modified schedule is due to recent “security enhancements and software updates performed by the Hampton Roads Sanitary District (HRSD) on the HRUBS utility billing system.”

Contact the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities at 757-514-7000 with any questions.