Bicyclist critically injured following incident with vehicle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating an incident that sent a bicyclist to a local hospital in critical condition.
Officials responded to a crash around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and 10th Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they determined the crash involved a bicyclist and a passenger vehicle.
The female bicyclist was ground transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say the intersection in the area of East Washington Street and 10th Street remains closed at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
