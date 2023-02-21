SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bennett’s Creek Farm Market in Suffolk is closing its doors for good.

The beloved, local landmark posted the recent news on social media Monday evening stating that they have been unable to “keep the market alive.”

In the post, Steve Jefferys who identified himself as the general manager thanked the community for supporting the market in the past year.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to meet and greet each and every one of you. It was an absolute pleasure. We are all at a loss for words. We tried. Please keep us and our crew in your thoughts and prayers. We will be back. We have a plan.”

The market, recognized for the infamous cow on the roof on Bridge Road in Suffolk, has been running since 1963. It offered surrounding residents fresh-cut meats, local produce, fresh seafood, made-to-order deli sandwiches, a hot case serving three meals a day with lunch and dinner specials, and local Virginia products.

According to the market’s website, James “Jim” and Martha Shirley purchased the market in 1997 from the Matthews family who founded the market in 1963 to sell their family farm’s produce. Four generations of the Matthews family members have worked in the market.

In 2022, Jim and Martha Shirley, now in their eighties, decided it was time to move toward retirement. Steve Jefferys then worked for the market as the new general manager, along with his wife Nicole.

In a statement issued by Jim Shirley following the closure, he stated that it was not an easy decision.

“I have turned down multiple offers from developers and wanted to continue this nostalgic local market in an area where a piece of the past is so important. I have invested over 25 years and a great deal of money into the business including renovations, upgrades and payroll. Unfortunately, I have been unsuccessful in finding a tenant with the commitment and funds to keep the market going as it is. As a businessman, I had to make that hard decision. It is never easy or pleasant to close a business. I know all too well how it affects employees and the community. It is the very reason I have put this off for so many years.”

There has been immediate blowback following the social media post regarding the market’s closing.

Community members have expressed their disappointment and anger on social media following the news. In nine hours, the post has garnered nearly 750 shares and over 400 comments from residents expressing their sadness regarding the closing.

Just hours before the social media post, a listing from Rose and Womble Realty appeared and listed the property for $3 million.