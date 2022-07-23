SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been taken into custody after Suffolk Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject Saturday night.

Officials say police received a call about the incident around 6:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Hillpoint Boulevard.

10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss is on the scene and says police have successfully apprehended the man who barricaded himself in his own apartment at Hillpoint Woods Apartments.

@SuffolkVaPD tell me they are engaging in active negotiations with a single subject that barricaded themselves within their own apartment. The Suffolk Police SWAT team is on scene. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/WzVM3iW7Z0 — Lauryn Moss (@laurynmossWAVY) July 24, 2022

Police were able to enter the apartment using a key and a gas agent was used while entering.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

You can follow WAVY-TV’s Lauryn Moss on Twitter for live updates.