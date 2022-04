SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a barricade situation was “peacefully resolved” Monday afternoon at a Suffolk mobile home park.

A Suffolk city spokesman said the call reporting the incident came in at 1:36 p.m. at Magnolia Meadow mobile home park in the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway.

No other information was available as of 4:50 p.m.

Barricade situation in Suffolk April 11, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Barricade situation in Suffolk April 11, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Barricade situation in Suffolk April 11, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Barricade situation in Suffolk April 11, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this breaking news.