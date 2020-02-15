Band students meet at Kings Fork High in Suffolk to audition for HBCU scholarships

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Students from Hampton Roads and the Richmond area made their way to Kings Fork High School in Suffolk today, to play their instruments in front of band directors from different Historically Black Colleges and Universities.



A 12th grader from Appomattox Regional Governors School, Te’Asia Steele, is practicing for a very important audition.



“I’m just hoping to play my best,” said Steele.

She’s hoping to land a scholarship from an HBCU. “It’s very important to me. It would be like a serious deal and help me and my family in getting me to college,” said Steele.

More than 50 band students met at Kings fork high in Suffolk to audition in front of HBCU band directors. The students hope to walk away with scholarships! ⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/Nw4YxrgbiK — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) February 15, 2020

Steele and more than 50 other students from across Hampton Roads and the Richmond area met at Kings Fork High School for the event organized by Kings Fork High school Director of bands, Bernard Bradley.



“We’ve been really fortunate for the last couple years I’ve had a lot of college band directors show respect to our program to come out and audition students,” said Bradley.



Bradley says different HBCU band directors from multiple states came out today.



“Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina South Carolina even one here today as far as Mississippi!” said Bradley.



“I need the money, I want to go to school and live the college life, try it out. And I’m nervous cause its something new and its a lot of pressure on how much money I’m going to get,” said Heritage High Senior Elijah Rumph.



Bradley says today is an opportunity for students to change their future and change their lives.