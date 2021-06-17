Authorities responded to residential garage fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday morning, crews responded to reports of a residential garage fire in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the fire was in the 700 block of Carolina Road. Crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene a few minutes later, firefighters found the detached garage on fire with threatening exposures to nearby campers and vehicles. The fire, however, was contained to the garage.

The neighboring campers and vehicles sustained heat damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.