1 firefighter taken to hospital due to heat after two-alarm house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the Applewood neighborhood of Suffolk.

According to the local authorities, the two-alarm fire was in the 200 block of Jonathans Way. Crews were called to the scene just before 1 p.m.

Due to the extreme heat, two firefighters had to be physically helped out of the burning house. They both received medical attention on-site, however, one was transported to a local hospital for further observation.

Firefighters did 10-minute rotating shifts while on the scene due to extreme heat and protective equipment used. City officials say the rehab bus was also brought to the scene.

The fire was marked under control at 2:08 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started on the exterior side of the home and then entered the attic space through the knee wall.

Two residents were displaced.

Fire officials said the fire was ruled accidental due to carelessly discarded smoking materials.