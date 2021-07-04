Authorities respond to house fire in Suffolk; family of four displaced

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday night, crews responded to reports of a residential house fire in Suffolk.

According to the local authorities, the fire was in the 300 block of Pinner Street. Crews were called to the scene just after 9:15 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire from the front of a two-story home. They were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire.

The residents of the house, 2 adults and 2 children, were not home at the time of the fire. However, they will be displaced.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries at the scene and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.