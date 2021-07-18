Authorities respond to fire at Tropical Smoothie in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a commercial structure fire in the Harbour View Marketplace shopping center in Suffolk.

According to the local authorities, the minor fire was at the Tropical Smoothie in the 5800 Block of Harbour View Blvd. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m.

Stay with WAVY News for the latest on this story.