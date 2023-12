SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a two vehicle crash Monday evening.

It happened on the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 5:48 p.m.

SFR has had two scene flights with Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance today. One at 2:44 pm for a motor bike crash on Blythewood Land and the second for a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles and a pin/extrication in the 1200 Blk. Portsmouth Blvd. at 5:48 pm. pic.twitter.com/yIm9DLppHA — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) December 25, 2023 Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue

At least one person was extricated from a vehicle and transported to a hospital by the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, officials say.

We are working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were hurt.