Armed robbery reported in Wynnewood subdivision in Suffolk Wednesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a male was robbed while in the Wynnewood subdivision Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were notified about the incident around 12:30 p.m. It happened in the 6000 block of Camellia Drive.

Officers arrived and talked to the victim, who said two males approached him, showed a gun and demanded his personal items.

They took his cell phone and currency.

The males then left the scene in a newer model four-door sedan with Georgia plates.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.