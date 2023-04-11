SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Target distribution warehouse on Manning Bridge Road in Suffolk received a bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon, the second threat at the location in the past two months.

Suffolk Master Firefighter Katie Russell says firefighters and police responded to the reported threat at 300 Manning Bridge Road around 1:20 p.m.

The building was evacuated and swept by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office and Suffolk Police Department, with help from Virginia State Police, Newport News, Isle of Wight and Portsmouth K-9 units, Russell says.

The building eventually received the all clear at 5:20 p.m., and workers were allowed to return.

Russell says the incident is still under investigation and no other details are available at this time.