Annual Suffolk Restaurant Week launches spring edition

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The annual Suffolk Restaurant Week will launch a spring edition. All of Suffolk’s award-winning restaurants and savory secrets will be highlighted the week of March 19-26, 2022.

If interested in being an attendee, order from the Suffolk Restaurant Week menu at each location. There will be a family take-out order option as well at some restaurants.

There will be plenty to choose from with up to 10 eateries and the week will be full of affordable three-course menus like the Deluxe ($10 breakfast/$10 lunch and $20 dinner), Premier ($15 breakfast/lunch and $30 dinner), or Ultimate ($20 lunch and $40 dinner) levels.

Options will be suitable for all taste buds, and include items such as: seafood quesadilla, brisket omelet, and duck confit, spaghetti and meatballs, garlic mashed potatoes, and banana pudding.

Participating restaurants include Amedeo’s Ristorante, Decoys Seafood, Fin & Tonic, High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar, The Mod Olive, The Plaid Turnip, River Stone Chophouse, Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport, Vintage Tavern, and Wall Street Café, Inc.

Interested in more menu options? Visit, www.DininginSuffolkVa.com or visit us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SuffolkRestaurantWeekVa. You may also contact the Suffolk Division of Tourism at 757-514-4130 or VisitSuffolk@suffolkva.us.