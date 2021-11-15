Annual Suffolk Farmers’ Market Artisan Gift Fair returns Dec. 4

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The holiday season shopping is right on time with the return of the Suffolk Farmers’ Market Artisan Gift Fair.

This year’s annual outdoor holiday market features 30+ vendors offering artisan-quality crafts, jewelry, soaps, fine art, candles, woodcrafts, crocheted items, jams and jellies, holiday decorations, wreaths, baked goods, seasonal produce, meats, and more.



The Artisan Gift Fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, at the open-air Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion which is located at 524 North Main Street.

The Suffolk Artisan Gift Fair is free and open to the public. Parking is available at the Visitor Center, Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum, and nearby parking lots.

Suffolk Artisan Gift Fair Schedule of Events:

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Holiday Music by D.J Angie

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Complimentary Face Painting

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Complimentary Balloon Animals by Animal and Arches

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Doorway Singers presents strolling Dickens Christmas Carolers

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Visit with Santa inside the Suffolk Visitor Center