Annual reading challenge returns; Suffolk Public Library aims for 8,000 books read

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — School is back in session and so is the Beanstack’s Annual Reading Challenge.
January marks the fifth year of the reading challenge which runs from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31. This year’s theme is “Read for a Better World” which aims to encourage readers of all ages to explore diversity, empathy and action through literature. Suffolk Public Library officials say they are trying to reach a reading goal of 8,000 books.
Those interested in participating in the program can register today HERE. You can also download the easy-to-use Beanstack app. Participants must log their reading in order to get entered into the weekly and grand prize drawings.
Paper logs are available at:
- Morgan Memorial Library, 443 West Washington Street
- North Suffolk Library, 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road
The weekly prizes include:
- A Gingerbread House Kit
- Ice Skating for 4 at Chilled Ponds
- A Fandango Gift Card
- An Indoor S’mores Kit with ingredients
Weekly prize drawings are held every Friday. This year’s grand prizes are age-based and include:
- A Mini Camper Playhouse
- A $200 gift card to Apex Entertainment in Virginia Beach
- 2 passes to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA valid thru January 2023
- A 1 Year Netflix Subscription.
The drawing for the grand prize will be held the first week of February.
