Amtrak train hits vehicle in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police and fire-rescue crews responded to a crash involving a vehicle and Amtrak train Wednesday night in downtown Suffolk.

Suffolk officials said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Pinner Street and East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk.

Just before 7 p.m., Amtrak officials said service on the Amtrak train had been temporarily suspended after it “came into contact” with a vehicle on the track.

The train was heading to Norfolk.

The woman driving the passenger car involved in the crash received emergency medical assessment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue at the scene. She did not need to be taken to a hospital, and was the sole occupant of the car.

Amtrak said there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members.

There was no derailment, and that is the only crossing that was affected. The crossing was expected to reopen “shortly,” officials said around 7 p.m.

Investigations by Amtrak and Suffolk first responders are underway.

(Photo courtesy: City of Suffolk)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.