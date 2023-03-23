SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Col. Fred Cherry Middle School in Suffolk are warning families after ammunition was found on a school bus.

In a letter sent by Principal Jamel Gibson to community and staff members, Gibson says the ammunition was found during a random security search Thursday morning.

The school’s resource officer immediately confiscated the item and the incident was reported to Suffolk police.

“We take any threat to the safety of our school community very seriously,” said Gibson. “We will continue to work collaboratively with our local law enforcement and maintain open lines of communication with our parents, students, and staff.”

Just a week prior to this incident, Col. Fred Cherry Middle School was evacuated twice in one week due to bomb threats.