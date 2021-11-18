Amazon, three new logistic centers opening in Suffolk throughout 2022

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over five million square feet of new industrial real estate, spread out across six new buildings, are set to open in Suffolk throughout 2022.

“This is certainly an exciting time to be in Suffolk,” said Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman. “The City’s long-term investments in our infrastructure, workforce, services, and amenities are reflecting in the high-quality industrial development opportunities. These ample buildings going up today are great examples of private investment following public infrastructure commitments.”

Amazon Fulfilment Center (photo: City of Suffolk)

Virginia Port Logistics Park (photo: City of Suffolk)

The new developments include:

Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center | Northgate Commerce Park The facility features a footprint of 860,000 sf and is 4.5 stories tall, towering over 90 feet high. The facility will total over 3,8000,000 sf, and will provide over 1,000 new fulltime jobs.

| Northgate Commerce Park Virginia Port Logistics Park (VPLP) | Route 58 VPLP is a 900+ acre master planned industrial park located on Route 58. VPLP currently features approximately 2,000,0000 sf of space, and is home to such operations as Ace Hardware, Friant Furniture, Emser Tile, NEXCOM, and Massimo Zanetti Beverage. Three new buildings are currently under construction: 348,500 sf will be leased by GXO, a division of XPO Logistics 307,200 sf will be leased by a new to market tenant 278,670 sf will be leased by an expanding tenant

| Route 58 Portside Logistics Center (PLC) | Park Drive The master planned development is engineered to provide 570,000 square feet in two separate buildings. RoadOne IntermodaLogistics will lease building one, which is 338,000 sf.

| Park Drive Coastal Logistics Center (CLC) | Route 58 Bypass and Carolina Road The development has recently broken ground on a 813,721 sf is currently being marketed for lease with a delivery date of Q4 2022. Additional phases include over 1,600,000 sf and 3,000 trailer spaces.

| Route 58 Bypass and Carolina Road

“The development activity taking place in the City of Suffolk is important to the future of The Port of Virginia and the economy of the Hampton Roads region,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “There is a real economic advantage for a company when it is located near its logistics hub, and there are significant benefits for us because we can work with that company to grow its cargo volumes moving through our efficient gateway.”

Westport Commerce Park (WCP) and Virginia Distribution Center (VDC) are also gearing up. The two sites will be nearly 300 acres combined with nearly 3,000,000 sf of space.