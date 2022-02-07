Amazon delivery van stolen in Suffolk, owner tracks suspect to Portsmouth

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Amazon delivery van was stolen in Suffolk over the weekend as the driver was delivering packages.

The owner of the delivery company which is contracted with Amazon told 10 On Your Side the driver left the door open and the keys in the ignition as he was out on his route Sunday. That’s when a man jumped into the van and drove away.

Suffolk police said the Amazon van was first reported stolen in the 6700 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

Little did the suspect know, he was on camera and being tracked the whole time.

The owner of the company said the thief drove the van to an abandoned house in Portsmouth and unloaded all 160 packages. Portsmouth police recovered the stolen items.

Suffolk police said no arrests have been made.

