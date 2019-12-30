Amazon confirms purchase of land in Suffolk

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side has confirmed Amazon has purchased land in Suffolk, but neither the company nor the city will say what’s in the works.

According to the city real estate assessment, Amazon.com Services Inc. purchased a little more than 87 acres at 2020 Northgate Commerce Parkway earlier this month.

Tim Kelley, Assistant Director of Suffolk Media & Community Relations, would not confirm any particulars, citing city policy:

“Out of respect to the competitive and sensitive nature of the site location process, the Department of Economic Development has developed a policy to release project announcements in a coordinated manner with all party stakeholders. If such an opportunity presents itself on a project in Northgate Commerce Park, an official announcement will occur.”

Rachel Lighty, with Amazon, responded to WAVY’s request for more information about the purchase, stating, “Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap. This land purchase in Suffolk provides us with the flexibility to quickly respond to our future network needs. Stay tuned for more information.”

In 2017, several Hampton Roads cities vied to be the site of Amazon’s new headquarters. None made the cut. The company decided to split its second headquarters between New York and Northern Virginia.

Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates on the Suffolk land purchase.