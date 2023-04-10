SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An Alabama mother traveled to Suffolk to get answers in the death of her son, Kendrick Jackson, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Feb. 12.

His mom, Karen McCall, said he was in the car with friends on Godwin Boulevard when he fell out of the car.

McCall said he was then hit by a car.

“It’s a daily thing for me. Even though his life ended on that day, mine did too,” she said.

Since the crash, McCall said she had been left with unanswered questions.

“I can’t understand why no one has come forward,” she said. “How do you fall out of a moving car? I don’t understand it. The laws of physics is prohibiting me from accepting it.”

McCall landed Sunday in Hampton Roads from Birmingham, Ala. seeking those answers from Suffolk Police.

“None of those questions have been answered today,” she said. “We have no new leads and it’s heartbreaking.”

McCall said police are still searching for a 2011 to 2013 blue Toyota Highlander and a 2019 to 2023 white Dodge Pickup Truck.

“We just want answers. We want justice. We want the truth and the person that caused this to come forth,” McCall said.

She said anyone with information can now submit a tip through the P3 Tips App.

“I just want justice for him. I don’t want his death to be in vain,” McCall said. “I eat, breath, sleep trying to get justice for him. That is my main goal and main focus.”