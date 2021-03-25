Adult, two children, displaced from Suffolk home following fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A house fire in Suffolk early Thursday morning displaced an adult and two children.

Crews responded to the fire call in the 100 block of Greenfield Crescent just before 4:30 a.m. That’s in the Southside Meadows neighborhood.

According to Battalion Chief William Kessinger, firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the one-story home. The occupants had already evacuated safely.

They called the fire under control in just a few minutes and contained it to the kitchen.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.