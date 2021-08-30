Adult, 2 children injured after car crashes into store in Suffolk

Vehicle crashes into building in 3000 block of Kings Highway in Suffolk Aug. 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue officials said an adult and two children were injured after a car crashed into a business Monday night.

Fire-rescue crews responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Kings Highway in the Driver Village.

They arrived to find the car that crashed through the storefront window.

The adult and two children were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officials didn’t say whether those who were injured were in the business or the car.

Battalion Chief David Harrell said the building was structurally damaged and needed to be evaluated for structural stability. Units secured utilities and the building inspector responded at the request of the incident commander.

The crash is under investigation by the Suffolk Police Department.

