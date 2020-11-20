Driver seriously injured in accident involving Norfolk Southern train in Suffolk

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to an accident at the railroad crossing at Liberty Street the morning of Nov. 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The driver of a vehicle hit by a train early Friday morning survived, but is being treated for serious injuries, Suffolk Police confirmed.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. at the railroad crossing at Liberty Street in Downtown Suffolk.

Officials confirmed a Norfolk Southern train was traveling westbound when it collided with the vehicle.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

There was no derailment. All crossings are clear.

Police said the investigation into the crash continues.