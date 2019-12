SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office has determined a late night fire Friday was set on purpose.

Crews were called to rural Deer Path Road around 11:30 p.m. Friday to find an old, abandoned farmhouse on fire.

There were no injuries reported and firefighters got the fire under control quickly.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.