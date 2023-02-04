SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is partnering with AARP Tax-Aide Foundation to give free tax preparation assistance.

According to a press release, the service run from Feb. 1 to Apr. 18 and will be available for moderate to low-income Suffolk residents. Services will be provided by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested in participating are asked to complete an informational packet that can be picked up at the Workforce Development Center. Participants are should complete the packet prior to arriving at their appointment and should come prepared with all pertinent tax documents.

To schedule an appointment, call (757) 774-7908.