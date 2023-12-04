SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you are traveling by plane this holiday season and are dreading the security lines, you may want to consider getting TSA PreCheck® before you fly.

AAA Tidewater Virginia is hosting a TSA PreCheck® enrollment event in Suffolk this week. The enrollment appointment only takes about 10 minutes.

It costs $78 for a 5-year enrollment.

With TSA PreCheck®, you do not need to remove your shoes, laptop, 3-1-1 liquids, belt or light jacket. According to AAA, 99% of TSA PreCheck® passengers wait less than 10 minutes to get through security.

The enrollment event is being held from December 4 through December 8 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, at AAA Suffolk, which is located at 3529 Bridge Road.

You’ll need to make an appointment ahead of time at this link.