A token of thanks for the ICU staff at Sentara Obici

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — How do you say “thank you” to those who cared for your dying mother when you couldn’t?

Tuesday afternoon, Tommie Webb — known as “T.” — and wife Patricia brought flowers and a catered lunch from Olive Garden for the ICU staff at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk. They wanted to say “thank you” to the staff who they say went above and beyond in their care for T’s mother Sadie as she fought and lost a battle with COVID-19.

“I appreciate them taking the extra step of recognition for the team here at Obici,” said Stephanie Jackson, chief nurse executive at Sentara Obici. “I’m so proud of the work the ICU team does, truly what the whole team does every day here at Obici.”

End of life patients at Sentara, including those with COVID-19 are allowed two visitors. But the Webbs were both also fighting the virus while Sadie was in the hospital. Unable to visit her, they relied heavily on the medical staff for updates.

Tommie says his mom never liked being alone, so one of the ICU nurses, named Megan, promised if and when the time came, she would be there to hold Sadie’s hand. The time came one morning last week at 8:30 a.m. Megan stayed after her shift ended to be there.

“Hopefully we’ll get a chance to meet her and tell her face to face, ‘thank you,'” said Tommie.

“This lunch is just a small token of our appreciation for the ICU unit here at Sentara Obici,” added Patricia.

Tommie says his mom stopped saying goodbye decades ago, it was too permanent. The word “love” was her chosen farewell instead.

Tommie and Patricia leave on Wednesday to travel to Sadie’s home city of Chicago for the funeral.

