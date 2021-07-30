8 people, including 6 children, injured in 3-vehicle crash in Suffolk Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials said eight people, including six juveniles, were taken to local hospitals Friday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash.

Police and fire-rescue crews responded to the crash around 2 p.m. Friday on the Godwin Bridge, on Bridge Road.

The crash involved an SUV, pickup truck and passenger vehicle.

First responders arrived on scene and gave emergency medical assessment and treatment to the eight people.

They were transported to local hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The roadway was closed until about 3:05 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

