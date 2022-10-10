SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A resident of a Suffolk assisted living facility admitted to setting a fire in the rec room Monday afternoon, according to Suffolk Fire Chief Michael J. Barakey.
Fire units were dispatched to the facility in the 2500 block of E. Washington Street at 1:33 p.m. They arrived five minutes later to find that the building had already been evacuated because of smoky conditions inside.
Firefighters located the origin of the smoke, and fire, in the recreational room.
The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office placed a 70-year-old resident into custody after she reportedly admitted to firefighters and police that she set the curtains and a couch on fire, on purpose.
The smoke spread into the dining room and two residential halls.
Once firefighters determined the air quality was safe inside, residents were allowed to return.
This incident remains under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office. Charges are pending.