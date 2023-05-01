Seven displaced following fire in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Seven people were displaced following a house fire Monday afternoon in Suffolk.

According to officials, the call for the fire came in around 11:58 a.m. in the 7100 block of Elwood Rd. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a single-family home with smoke and fire.

Seven displaced following fire in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy: City of Suffolk) Seven displaced following fire in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy: City of Suffolk) Seven displaced following fire in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy: City of Suffolk)

The home did sustain major damage due to the fire. The fire was marked under control at 12:51 p.m.

No injuries were reported for either firefighter or citizens. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants.