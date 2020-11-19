6 displaced following house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a house fire on Thursday afternoon that left six adults displaced.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue arrived just after 12:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Culloden Street for the incident.
Officials say the first arriving fire units found “heavy smoke and visible fire showing from the two-story frame structure housing three apartment units.”
The fire was called under control at 12:55 p.m. The structure sustained fire and smoke damage.
Six adults were displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross. There were no injuries.
The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
