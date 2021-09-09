58-year-old arrested on multiple firearms charges in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police arrested a woman on multiple firearm charges following a series of incidents that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they received a call around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday to warn them of an armed person at the Quality Inn located in the 1500 block of Holland Road.

Following an investigation, detectives made contact with an adult male victim and an employee at the business. The employee reported that an adult female brandished a firearm at the victim and discharged the firearm.

They determined that the incident occurred following a verbal altercation. The suspect retrieved a firearm from her vehicle and pointed it at the victim several times while making threatening statements.

At this point, the male victim allegedly attempted to secure the firearm from the suspect, however, the weapon was fired and hit the building.

Police say that 58-year-old Trudy Anne Bullock was arrested on charges including Brandishing of a Firearm, Discharge a Firearm Within 1000 Feet of a School (Kilby Shores Elementary School), Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Attempted Malicious Wounding.

She was released on bond.

There were no injuries.