56-year-old man charged in Suffolk stabbing

Paul Vincent Bolton, Jr., 56, is accused of stabbing a man at a home in Suffolk on May 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man is accused of stabbing another at a Suffolk home late Monday.

Paul Vincent Bolton, Jr., 56, is accused of stabbing a man at a home in the 6000 block of Bradford Drive.

The Suffolk Police Department was called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. where they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Bolton was charged with felonious assault and simple assault and battery. He is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Latest posts