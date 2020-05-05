56-year-old man charged in Suffolk stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man is accused of stabbing another at a Suffolk home late Monday.
Paul Vincent Bolton, Jr., 56, is accused of stabbing a man at a home in the 6000 block of Bradford Drive.
The Suffolk Police Department was called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. where they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Bolton was charged with felonious assault and simple assault and battery. He is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.
