56-year-old man charged in Suffolk stabbing

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Vincent Bolton, Jr., 56, is accused of stabbing a man at a home in Suffolk on May 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man is accused of stabbing another at a Suffolk home late Monday.

Paul Vincent Bolton, Jr., 56, is accused of stabbing a man at a home in the 6000 block of Bradford Drive.

The Suffolk Police Department was called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. where they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Bolton was charged with felonious assault and simple assault and battery. He is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories