53-year-old woman accused of stabbing during domestic incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 53-year-old woman in Suffolk has been arrested, accused of stabbing a man during a domestic disturbance.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of north 8th Street late evening on April 16 regarding a domestic disturbance.

When they got there, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was treated by emergency medical responders and later sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, officers arrested 53-year-old Sandy Louise Woodson. She is accused of aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the incident.

